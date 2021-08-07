Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.53 ($18.27).

ENGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Engie stock traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €11.65 ($13.71). The stock had a trading volume of 4,714,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.76. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

