Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 53% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $3.66 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.46 or 0.00390332 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003418 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.21 or 0.01120258 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

