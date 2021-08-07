Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enservco had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 750.66%.

ENSV opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.69. Enservco has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

