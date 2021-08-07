Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enservco had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 750.66%.
ENSV opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.69. Enservco has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Enservco Company Profile
