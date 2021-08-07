Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ENTG opened at $121.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.09. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.23.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.
Read More: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.