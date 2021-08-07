Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $121.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.09. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.