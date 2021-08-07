EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $70.93 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 709.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

