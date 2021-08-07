EOS (EOS) Market Cap Hits $4.39 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. EOS has a market cap of $4.39 billion and $1.39 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 12% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00010365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000452 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,941,900 coins and its circulating supply is 955,858,155 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.