Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.51.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after acquiring an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,504,000 after acquiring an additional 172,677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,839,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,879,000 after buying an additional 234,874 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

