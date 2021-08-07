Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 2.94.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

