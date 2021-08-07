Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.83.

CRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Shares of CRK opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.65. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

