Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

CRK opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,208 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.