Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

INSP opened at $213.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.35. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $103.15 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

