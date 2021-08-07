Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $149.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.60. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

