Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Franchise Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRG. Aegis initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

