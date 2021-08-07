Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ultra Clean in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

UCTT opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

