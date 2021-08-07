Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$29.00 at TD Securities

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.90.

Shares of TSE ERO traded down C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$23.74. 296,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.53. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$17.24 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.0233963 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

