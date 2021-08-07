Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target Increased to €42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Erste Group Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

