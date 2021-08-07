Essex Savings Bank Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,666 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,994 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.61. 4,634,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,164,625. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

