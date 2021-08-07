Essex Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,329,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,450. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

