Essex Savings Bank Purchases 186 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $35,969,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $20.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $685.20. 385,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,458. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $635.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.20.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

