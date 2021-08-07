Essex Savings Bank Takes $234,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 161,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,817 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.15. 1,051,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.87. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.54, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

