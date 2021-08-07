Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 1.08. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $88.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.63.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $2,082,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 290,654 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

