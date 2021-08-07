Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ETH opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.81%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

