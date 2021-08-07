Ethereum Meta Market Capitalization Tops $638,758.16 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $638,758.16 and $5,830.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00056498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.73 or 0.00891614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00100510 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00042293 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

