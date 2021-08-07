Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Sells $598,000.00 in Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $598,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $847,350.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $1,069,740.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $409,440.00.

Shares of ETON stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.24. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

