Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ERFSF. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC cut shares of Eurofins Scientific to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eurofins Scientific currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific stock traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.93. 196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.73. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.