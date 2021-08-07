Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $143.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronet's strong position is backed by constant expansions through acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. Its digital transactions have been gaining traction for quite some time. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year. However, it is persistently grappling with high operating expenses, which put pressure on margins. Its weak ROE bothers. The balance sheet position is another concern. The company's second-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.3%. The company reported a loss of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.”

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $132.90 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.51.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

