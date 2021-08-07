Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.6, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.88 million.Everi also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.95. 1,454,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,499. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $589,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
About Everi
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
