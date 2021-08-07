Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.6, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.88 million.Everi also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.95. 1,454,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,499. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.22.

In other news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $589,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

