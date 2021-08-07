EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Cut to $41.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of EVER opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.40 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,299.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,377 shares of company stock worth $1,362,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in EverQuote by 17.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,935,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EverQuote by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 49,502 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

