Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. File bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

EVFM opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.32. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

