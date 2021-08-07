Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.51 ($37.07).

Evonik Industries stock traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €29.14 ($34.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,779 shares. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

