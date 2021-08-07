eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.89 and a beta of 2.83.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 173.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in eXp World in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

