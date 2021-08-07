Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Hold”

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $168.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.29.

EXPE stock traded down $12.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,102,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,272. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $80.89 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $106,210,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,526,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

