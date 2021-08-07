Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.29.

Expedia Group stock traded down $12.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,102,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,272. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.89 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

