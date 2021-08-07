Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

XOM opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $244.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $43,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

