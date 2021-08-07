Faceter Market Capitalization Achieves $3.47 Million (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $1,273.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00054852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.59 or 0.00852511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00099786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00040487 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.