Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45,520 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $477.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.45.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 96.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.00.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

