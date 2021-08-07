Falconswap 1-Day Volume Tops $288,828.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. Falconswap has a market cap of $2.68 million and $288,828.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00056754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.56 or 0.00893127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00101036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

FSW is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.