FansTime (FTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 84.7% against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00056454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.72 or 0.00891559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00100322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042415 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.