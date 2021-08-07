Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

