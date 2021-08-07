Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.650-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.34 million.Fastly also updated its FY21 guidance to $(0.65)-(0.57) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,554,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. Fastly has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.64.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $252,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 249,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,626.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $684,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,126,498.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,460,609. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

