Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Lowered to $32.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.41% from the stock’s previous close.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $690,573.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,839 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,609 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 22.0% during the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 134.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 129.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $65,789,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastly by 25.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after buying an additional 294,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.