Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.650-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.34 million.Fastly also updated its FY21 guidance to $(0.65)-(0.57) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair cut shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. 9,554,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,020,176. Fastly has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $664,900.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,123,106.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,839 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,609 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.