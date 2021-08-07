FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Issues Earnings Results

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FAT stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,717. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -140.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other FAT Brands news, CFO Kenneth Kuick purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 61.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.