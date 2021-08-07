Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $121.00 at HC Wainwright

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FATE. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $95.42 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

