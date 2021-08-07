Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.31. The stock had a trading volume of 413,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,487. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

