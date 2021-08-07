Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Truist increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.15.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE FRT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,487. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.17. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.