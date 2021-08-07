Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.00.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $141.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferguson (FERG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.