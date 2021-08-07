Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $321.50

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 321.50 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 321.37 ($4.20), with a volume of 73752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318.50 ($4.16).

The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 308.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.48%.

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

