Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to announce $3.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.70 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.94.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.82. 5,823,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,304. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.67. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

