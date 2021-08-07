Financial Review: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) versus CAE (NYSE:CAE)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and CAE (NYSE:CAE) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Microvast has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Microvast and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -152.40% -1.42% CAE -1.35% 4.94% 1.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CAE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Microvast and CAE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 CAE 0 3 7 0 2.70

Microvast presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 48.50%. CAE has a consensus target price of $39.89, suggesting a potential upside of 28.43%. Given CAE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Microvast.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microvast and CAE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A CAE $2.26 billion 4.36 -$35.77 million $0.36 86.28

Microvast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CAE.

Summary

CAE beats Microvast on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally-enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software. Its Defence and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, and for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including surgical and imaging simulations, curriculum, audiovisual and centre management platforms, and patient simulators to healthcare students and clinical professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

